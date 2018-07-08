× Andrew Luck, receivers (Chester Rogers) hooking up on West Coast?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The latest step in Andrew Luck’s comeback from shoulder surgery apparently looms.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers used his Twitter account Sunday to reveal he’s headed to Stanford, where his rehabbing quarterback often spends a portion of his time during the offseason. He didn’t elaborate on the reason for his trip to the West Coast, but it’s not a stretch to assume it will include some pitch-and-catch time with Luck.

That is the next phase of Luck’s workout regimen. He threw sparingly during the team’s veterans’ minicamp in mid-June, and then primarily with a high school-sized football. He only tossed a regulation NFL football a few times during drills with his teammates.

Last month, Luck reconfirmed his initial goal is to be “ready for training camp.’’ He missed all of 2017 while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Luck last played Jan. 1, 2017 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Players report July 25 for the start of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield.

Coach Frank Reich noted Luck throwing with his receivers prior to training camp was “an important phase’’ of his rehab.

“I think (with) any quarterback, there will be a progression and I think that that progress is charted out and involved with that,’’ he said. “You go from where you’re throwing pretty stationary, not a whole lot of movement, then some of your movement throws, then you’re spotting receivers up and you’re throwing to spots and then the next step after that is throwing competitive throws to receivers who are running full speed.

“We certainly would need to work to get that in before the return (for camp).’’

Luck’s pre-camp routine was in place before minicamp ended. Getting together with teammates, Reich added, is “in Andrew’s court, and that’s really pretty par for the course around the league with quarterbacks.

“They call their guys up. That’s what you love (as) the coach, when you have that kind of leadership. This isn’t like college. We don’t have to organize that for them. He knows what he has to do to get ready. Every place I’ve been, guys like that get guys together for a couple of days here, a couple of days there, a week here and get done what needs to get done.’’

Luck also remained steadfast in his optimism to be ready for the Colts’ Sept. 9 regular-season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Yeah, absolutely,’’ he said.

Knock on wood, he was asked?

“No, no knock on wood,’’ Luck replied. “I’m going to be there. I’ll be playing.

“I believe it in my bones.’’