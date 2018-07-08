× Ball State librarian wins over $80,000 on Jeopardy!

MUNCIE, Ind. – Scott McFadden helped put Muncie in the national spotlight during his time on Jeopardy!.

The Ball State librarian won more than $80,000 after barely winning in his debut. He narrowly escaped with the win by $1.

His three-day winning streak ended with Monday night’s episode.

“I mean, I’m a three-day Jeopardy! champion and not a lot of people can say that, so I don’t really feel too upset or too sorry for myself because I’ve been able to do something that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do, and I’m very lucky,” McFadden told The Star Press.

McFadden answered 96 questions total, missing 12, according to a website that tracks Jeopardy! stats.

He told the Star his third try to get on the show was the charm. McFadden started taking the online tests in the early 2000’s and got the call after auditioning.

Although he won the games in February, he won’t receive the check for at least four months after air date.

There’s a possibility McFadden could return to the Jeopardy! stage during its annual Tournament of Champions.