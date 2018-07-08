× Heating back up!

We’re warming up! We made it into the upper 80’s this afternoon.

We stay warmer overnight as temperatures drop to the mid and upper 60’s.

Temperatures will rise quickly tomorrow morning. Nearing 80° by 10 A.M.

It will be a great day for the pool. Highs near 90° by Monday afternoon.

The UV index is also on the rise. We go up to a 10, meaning you can easily burn within 15 minutes with no protection on your skin.

Up and up! It feels like everything is rising to start the week. The dew point will rise a few more degrees, making it feel pretty humid by the afternoon.

We have a few chances for rain this week, but most of us will stay completely dry.

After 17 days at 90° this year, we’re looking to tack on a few more.

90’s return in the forecast starting tomorrow. We get a brief break from the heat and humidity by mid week. However, we quickly heat back up into the weekend.