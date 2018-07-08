Heating up again; tracking limited rain chances this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Indiana is going to have a pleasant and dry end to the weekend, but temperatures will be slightly higher today than Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s across the area with a forecast high at 87° in Indianapolis. The weather will remain quiet and warm if you are going to watch the Indianapolis Indians this afternoon!

We are tracking a quiet, but hot start to the work week with temperatures rising near 90° Monday afternoon. Monday is looking mainly dry across the state. However, there is a very slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm south of Indianapolis.

There is going to be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will travel over central Indiana and the boundary could trigger a few thunderstorms. Highs will rebound into the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon before falling a bit on Wednesday.

It will be less humid in the wake of the cold front on Wednesday. The slight cool down is going to be brief because highs in the 90s will return at the end of the work week.