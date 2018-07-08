IN Focus: Panelists discuss Curtis Hill controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What will happen next in the Curtis Hill controversy?

With the embattled attorney general refusing to resign despite allegations of groping, many GOP leaders are calling for Hill to step down.

But in a statement Friday, the AG said he wasn't going anywhere, insisting the allegations were false, even after a state lawmaker came forward in an op-ed that same day to describe the alleged encounter back in March.

In the video above, Bob Donaldson talks with IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner and Mike Murphy about the potential ramifications, and what could happen next.