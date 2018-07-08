× Interstate reopens after overnight crash

UPDATE: The interstate was reopened just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

LEBANON, Ind. – Traffic traveling southbound on I-65 near mile marker 140 is being diverted as crews work to clear an accident involving a semi-trailer.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle collision just around 4 a.m. Sunday. The crash caused the semi to overturn on its side.

It’s unknown how many people were injured or the extent of any injuries, but the Boone County Communications Center says there was a medic transport to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.