× American Dairy ice cream social and Christmas in July Half Marathon highlight week of summer downtown activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A festive week of summer activities will be featured in downtown Indianapolis, highlighted by the American Dairy Assoication’s ice cream social Friday on Monument Circle and the Christmas in July Half Marathon on Saturday.

People traveling through downtown should expect delays and closures on certain streets at each of the events which also include:

Now – Aug. 5

Both directions of Interstate 65 between Meridian Street (exit 113) and 21st Street (exit 115) in Downtown are closed. The entrance and exit ramps at the Dr. Martin Luther King Street/West Street interchange (exit 114) are also closed. The entrance ramp from 21st Street to northbound I-65 will remain open. Additionally, southbound I-65 between the I-65/I-465 interchange on the northwest side of Indianapolis is closed. I-65 southbound traffic on the northwest side is being detoured via I-465 South or I-865 East. Stay updated on this project here.

Wednesday, July 11

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Indiana Fever Kids Day will host 10,000 kids at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. South Street between Delaware and Meridian streets will be closed from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will also be a partial closure of Delaware’s southbound lane from Maryland to Louisiana streets from noon to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The American Dairy Association will be serving ice cream sundaes to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. The SouthEast Quad of Monument Circle will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

The Indy Criterium Bike Race will begin and finish at Monument Circle. This race will result in increased traffic and multiple street closures including Meridian Street from Vermont to Market streets; Illinois Street from New York to Market streets and all streets surrounding University Park.

The Christmas in July Half Marathon and 5K will begin and end at Tow Yard Brewing. Both the Half Marathon and the 5K will cause partial street closures along the route.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights as well as Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Fever games may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and Sunday evening.