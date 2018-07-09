× Cumberland issues water boil advisory after pump left on

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – The Town of Cumberland has issued a boil water advisory for Gem Water customers until further notice.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before using for drinking or cooking. It is okay for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

On Monday night, the town added additional details on its Facebook page:

“All Gem Water users are under a BOIL ADVISORY. Unfortunately, a pump was left on today due to human error and this has caused the water issues. The issues has been remedied but users are advised to boil water before use.”

This is a precautionary advisory and is being issued in accordance with Indiana regulations. The town expects the advisory to be lifted within 48 hours.