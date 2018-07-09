Double shooting the latest in a string of issues for neighbors in Bates-Hendricks area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a double shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition Monday morning. Neighbors say it’s not the first time police have recently been to the near south side house where it happened.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX59 shows two people being carried out of a home on stretchers in the 1500 block of Barth Avenue in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood.

“I heard a couple of pops and I thought it was fireworks,” said a neighbor.

Police have not yet said who fired the shots.

“It is just constant, people in and out of the house. You hear them at all times of the night,” said a neighbor.

These neighbors did not want to be identified but say they have seen several problems at the home before.

“It’s sad. It needs to stop,” said a neighbor.

Residents say they have reported possible drug use, fights, and other illegal activity to police.

“I’m tired of the drugs and I’m tired of making 15 million phone calls. I cannot get any help out here,” said a neighbor.

According to their records, Indianapolis police have been to the home nearly a dozen times since January. Last year, officers responded to the home for a disturbance with a gun. That incident resulted in an arrest.

“We have had stuff like this happen before,” said a neighbor.

The Bates-Hendricks neighborhood is an up and coming area.

“In general, we have had low crime rates, especially violent crime,” said Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association President Laura Giffle.

Giffle says the incident is not representative of the progress in the area. The Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association plans to meet with police to discuss the issues raised by the neighbors.

“As a neighborhood, we can advocate as a single voice to say this is a house we are having issues with and this is what we can do to help those neighbors. We do not want to punish people but we want to make sure that we know that we cannot be doing certain things in the yard at 4 a.m.,” said Giffle.

The Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association says it plan to meet again with IMPD to add another neighborhood watch group on Barth Street.