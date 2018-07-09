Garth Brooks announces concert at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind.– Garth Brooks is coming to South Bend to play a concert for the first time ever at the iconic Notre Dame Stadium.

The university made the announcement Monday.

“Notre Dame Stadium has seen so many iconic moments!” Brooks said. “I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party.”

Details of the event, including the time and date, haven’t been released yet.

Brooks will be the first artist to perform a full, stand-alone concert in the 88-year-old football stadium that has been the home to nine national championship teams, seven Heisman Trophy winners and 75 All-Americans, and has hosted several artists who performed one or two songs during football halftime shows and at the 1987 Special Olympics opening ceremony.

“Right from the outset, I just felt that Garth represents Notre Dame’s values,” said John Affleck-Graves, Notre Dame’s executive vice president. “And he is the perfect choice as the first artist to perform in concert in the stadium that Rockne built. This promises to be one of the biggest events in Notre Dame’s history.”

The university says Brooks just finished the three-and-a-half-year Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood, breaking records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, Rolling Stones and, even, himself. The tour played 79 cities and 390 concerts, selling 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest tour in the world by an American artist.

Updates on the event and ticket information will be available here.