Get free Chick-fil-A food with this year’s ‘Cow Appreciation Day’
You still have time to get your cow costume ready!
Tuesday, July 10, marks Chick-fil-A’s annual “Cow Appreciation Day.”
Simply show up at a participating Chick-fil-A location dressed like a cow to get a free entrée. The offer also applies to anyone who visits Chick-fil-A wearing any sort of cow apparel!
The chain said the celebration is a way to show customer appreciation and honor the iconic “Eat Mor Chikin” cows featured in its advertising campaign.
Adults who show their “cow spirit” receive a free entrée, while children wearing their cow gear get a free Kid’s Meal.
Here’s what you can get for dressing up:
Breakfast Entrées:
- Egg White Grill
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit
- Buttered Biscuit
- Sunflower Multigrain Bagel
- Chick-n-Minis™ (4 count)
- Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Bowl
- Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Burrito
- Chicken or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel
- Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin
Lunch/Dinner Entrée includes:
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap®
- Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (8 or 12-count)
- Chick-fil-A® Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)
- Chick-n-Strips™ (3 or 4-count)
Kid’s Meal:
- Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal
- Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal
- Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal