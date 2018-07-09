× Heat creeping back in but storm chances remain limited!

Sunshine continues to hold and a return flow from the south will aid in boosting our temperatures back into the 90’s this afternoon. This will mark our (18th) 90° day this summer, along with another very high UV index. Dry weather should hold today before a dying cool front drops in on Tuesday.

More heat on Tuesday and higher dew points will bring a slight chance of storms tomorrow afternoon and a return to lessor humid air on Wednesday. Storm chances will be limited on Tuesday and should remain below severe limits.

Rainfall is needed again! The deficit for the month stands at -0.79″, not overly dry but with the limited chances this week, our deficit will deepen for the month. Overall for the year, 22 inches, which puts us -0.90″ below since January 1.