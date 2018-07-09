× I-465 concrete pavement patching to begin this week on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plans to begin patching concrete pavement work on I-465 between I-69 and I-70 on the city’s northeast side on or after Thursday, July 12, weather permitting. The work will take place overnights during the weekends.

The concrete patching is a preservation method allowing crews to remove and replace small sections of damaged roadway.

Crews will work Thursday nights preparing for the weekend work. Patching operations will take place Fridays at 9 p.m. through Mondays at 6 a.m.

Motorists can expect significant delays along this route each weekend. INDOT urges motorists to follow the lane restrictions or consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

The project is anticipated to be completed in early October.