I-65 downtown Indianapolis project enters second week with no major problems

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With one week down, Hoosier drivers and INDOT officials are hoping the good luck for the downtown I-65 project continues.

With I-65 closed in both directions from Meridian Street to 21st, drivers have been navigating alternate routes in getting around the closed interstate and so far INDOT officials have reported that the first week problems have been minimal.

But that could change a bit this week as more people were on vacation during the first week which included the Fourth of July holiday, so traffic wasn’t nearly as heavy. That could change a bit this week according to INDOT spokesman Lamar Holiday, as people get back to a normal schedule.

“We could see a bit more traffic coming into and out of the city as people get back to their normal routines, but overall I don’t think there will be anything major that happens as most drivers have been pretty well-informed of this project and have quickly found alternate ways around.”

The I-65 project is schedule to be completed by early August.