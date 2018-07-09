Help fight hunger in the Hoosier state! Midwest Food Bank’s John Whitaker share how you can help by attending the first-ever “Kind Harvest” fundraising event.
Kind Harvest fundraising event
-
Boone County tree farm honors fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett with special corn maze
-
Beech Grove student starts fundraising campaign for extra school security
-
Indy community takes part in flash mob to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease
-
The Longest Day
-
Indianapolis Monthly’s Best Restaurants
-
-
Statue in the works for first African-American firefighter, state legislator in Delaware County
-
Residents lead fundraisers to restart New Castle K-9 program
-
Indy volunteers stuff backpacks to help homeless veterans
-
Food bank puts one tailgate program on hiatus until new home can be found
-
Brownsburg woman’s leg amputated after flu complications
-
-
IndyCar teams supporting crew member who lost Brownsburg home to fire
-
Pay it Forward: One of 500 Festival’s most recognizable volunteers
-
$4,000 a minute pours in to help reunite separated immigrant families