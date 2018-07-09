Vehicles are getting more high-tech than ever before, and GMC is making sure they stay on top of the game with their new entertainment system. The system features custom profiles that let you unlock your car, show real-time traffic, and even order to-go on up-to-date apps. Rich Demuro checked out how it works.
New high-tech dashboard upgrades
-
Gardening tech
-
Google spinoff company unveils cheaper way to heat, cool your home
-
Tech Smart: Affordable Home Security
-
IN Focus: VP’s former press secretary on Pence visit, race for Senate
-
North Carolina dad buys billboard for son after school doesn’t recognize him as valedictorian
-
-
Tech gifts for Father’s Day
-
New tech for summer
-
Vice President Mike Pence joins Gov. Holcomb to announce thousands of tech jobs coming to Indy with Infosys
-
Tech gifts for grads
-
Marine Corps weighs wooing older members for new cyber force
-
-
Race fan tech for the track
-
Elon Musk company to build Chicago-to-O’Hare express transport, speeds up to 150 mph
-
High-tech insurance coverage