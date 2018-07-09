No charges, but local law professor says calls for AG Hill to step down are valid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - He hasn't stepped foot in a courtroom on his own behalf, but Attorney General Curtis Hill says harsh judgement has already been made.

"I never dreamed this could happen to me and yet here I stand. I stand before you a condemned man. Condemned without trial, condemned without notice, condemned without the benefit of the basic rights that ensure fairness," Hill said during a news conference.

Four women have accused Hill of inappropriately touching them at an Indianapolis bar in March. They include a state lawmaker and legislative staffers. Hill denies those allegations. But Democrats and Republicans, including the governor, have called on him to resign.

Hill says he's not going anywhere.

IU McKinney School of Law Professor Jennifer Drobac specializes in sexual harassment law. She says the initial investigation was flawed. Drobac says Hill and all known witnesses should have been interviewed immediately.

"There should have been a thorough fact finding as soon as the representative and other women came forward. That was not done. Because people weren't properly trained, they didn't take it serious enough which only reinforces the need for hashtag Me Too," Drobac said.

Social media posts saying this has turned into a guilty until proven innocent society were a common thread on our posts of Hill's first address to the public.

Professor Drobac says even with a flawed investigation calls for hill's resignation are not out of line.

"These are not only allegations. I want to make that clear. There has been a flawed, but there has been an investigation and there was corroboration at least of the representative most egregious allegations," Drobac said.

Sexual assault advocates say this case has started a conversation in our state that needs to happen outside of a courtroom and in our community.

"We don't view it as a rush to judgement. We view it as finally, finally an opportunity for people who have been sexually assaulted to raise their voice and not feel so alone," CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault," Tracey Horth Krueger said.

Hill now faces an investigation by the inspector general. He's calling for an investigation by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.