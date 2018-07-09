× Pacers make O’Quinn signing official

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have officially announced the signing of free agent forward/center Kyle O’Quinn.

O’Quinn met the media at the St. Vincent Center Monday afternoon, saying he choose Indiana so he could play with former teammates Victor Oladipo and Doug McDermott again and to be part of a rich culture of basketball.

“You feel it every time you step on the floor when you come here to play,” said O’Quinn. “It’s always been a tough place to play with the way the fans are. It’s a basketball city, a basketball state. With all the history, you just want to somewhat be a part of it.”

“We talk about our culture here and Kyle fits it perfectly,” said president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard. “Not only is he a good, solid player, he’s an outstanding person who will help us on the floor and in the locker room.”

O’Quinn has spent six seasons in the NBA with Orlando and New York, averaging 5.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

When asked what kind of player he is, O’Quinn had a suggestion for Pacers’ fans.

“Go to w-w-w-dot-YouTube-dot-com and you can see as many highlights as you’d like,” O’Quinn told reporters. “It’s kind of hard to describe your game. I have a game where you have to see it. I help guys out. I’m pure teammate. I like to get down and dirty, but I’m not going to say my corner three is better than my top of the key. I can’t get into that. YouTube can get you everything you need to see.”