Weezer, Pixies bring the nostalgia to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Hoosiers hoping for a blast to the past Sunday night at Ruoff were greeted by not one, but two amazing shows.

In a day and age where co-headlining tours are becoming the rage, Weezer and the Pixies joined forces for a well-produced 2 hour plus spectacle.

Pixies showed the capacity crowd they weren’t messing around right away, by coming out with biggest hit, “Where Is My Mind?”

It’s rare that a bassist would make as big of an impact during the band’s initial inception, but Kim Deal’s departure still mildly looms among big fans. Argentine musician Paz Lenchantin makes every “Doolittle” riff come to life with ease and her vocals were a highlight on set-closer “Gigantic.”

Despite Weezer having multiple stage setups, the lull between the two bands was very quick. Turning the times back to “Happy Days,” the band came out to “Buddy Holly” wearing similar outfits donned in the iconic 1994 music video.

Recently, Weezer’s cover of Toto’s “Africa” has made waves, but that wasn’t the only 80’s anthem the self-described purveyors of nerd rock unleashed.

After their first onslaught of ten hits in a row, Rivers journeyed out to a makeshift stage just in front of the lawn to perform “Island in the Sun” and A-Ha’s “Take on Me.”

Weezer breaks out A-Ha's "Take on Me" in the middle of thousands of Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/LJ4pcYPq43 — Andy Koval (@DrewKoval) July 9, 2018

As far as self-aware setlists go, Weezer knows exactly what they’re doing. Without a hit album since 2008, they’ve gone back to their roots by playing six songs off The Blue Album. You can easily make an argument they’re touring on their best curated setlist ever.

If you missed Weezer this time around, don’t fret. The band has played here three times since 2015 and have no signs of slowing down.

This show once again proves that co-headlining concerts are real and spectacular.

Pixies setlist, courtesy of Setlist FM.

Where Is My Mind? Wave of Mutilation Here Comes Your Man Silver Snail Ed Is Dead Vamos Nimrod’s Son The Holiday Song All the Saints Mr. Grieves Winterlong (Neil Young cover) Gouge Away Bel Esprit Monkey Gone to Heaven Classic Masher River Euphrates Crackity Jones Isla de Encanta Um Chagga Lagga All I Think About Now Debaser Tame

Weezer setlist: