Weezer, Pixies bring the nostalgia to Noblesville

Posted 8:22 PM, July 9, 2018, by

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Hoosiers hoping for a blast to the past Sunday night at Ruoff were greeted by not one, but two amazing shows.

In a day and age where co-headlining tours are becoming the rage, Weezer and the Pixies joined forces for a well-produced 2 hour plus spectacle.

Pixies showed the capacity crowd they weren’t messing around right away, by coming out with biggest hit, “Where Is My Mind?”

It’s rare that a bassist would make as big of an impact during the band’s initial inception, but Kim Deal’s departure still mildly looms among big fans. Argentine musician Paz Lenchantin makes every “Doolittle” riff come to life with ease and her vocals were a highlight on set-closer “Gigantic.”

Despite Weezer having multiple stage setups, the lull between the two bands was very quick. Turning the times back to  “Happy Days,” the band came out to “Buddy Holly” wearing similar outfits donned in the iconic 1994 music video.

Recently, Weezer’s cover of Toto’s “Africa” has made waves, but that wasn’t the only 80’s anthem the self-described purveyors of nerd rock unleashed.

After their first onslaught of ten hits in a row, Rivers journeyed out to a makeshift stage just in front of the lawn to perform “Island in the Sun” and A-Ha’s “Take on Me.”

As far as self-aware setlists go, Weezer knows exactly what they’re doing. Without a hit album since 2008, they’ve gone back to their roots by playing six songs off The Blue Album. You can easily make an argument they’re touring on their best curated setlist ever.

If you missed Weezer this time around, don’t fret. The band has played here three times since 2015 and have no signs of slowing down.

This show once again proves that co-headlining concerts are real and spectacular.

Pixies setlist, courtesy of Setlist FM.

  1. Where Is My Mind?
  2. Wave of Mutilation
  3. Here Comes Your Man
  4. Silver Snail
  5. Ed Is Dead
  6. Vamos
  7. Nimrod’s Son
  8. The Holiday Song
  9. All the Saints
  10. Mr. Grieves
  11. Winterlong (Neil Young cover)
  12. Gouge Away
  13. Bel Esprit
  14. Monkey Gone to Heaven
  15. Classic Masher
  16. River Euphrates
  17. Crackity Jones
  18. Isla de Encanta
  19. Um Chagga Lagga
  20. All I Think About Now
  21. Debaser
  22. Tame

 

Weezer setlist:

  1. Buddy Holly
  2. Beverly Hills
  3. Pork and Beans
  4. Undone – The Sweater Song
  5. Hash Pipe
  6. Perfect Situation
  7. My Name Is Jonas
  8. El Scorcho
  9. Troublemaker
  10. In the Garage
  11. Happy Together (The Turtles cover)
  12. Keep Fishin’
  13. Island in the Sun
  14. Take On Me (a-ha cover)
  15. Burndt Jamb
  16. Tired of Sex
  17. Feels Like Summer
  18. Africa (Toto cover)
  19. Surf Wax America
  20. Say It Ain’t So

 