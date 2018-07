INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman crashed a jeep into a utility pole on the north side after a bee flew into her vehicle Monday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the insect landed on the 55-year-old’s lap around 12:48 p.m.

The woman was trying to shoot the bee out when IFD says she lost control and struck a pole in the 3400 block of E. 71 St.

Thankfully, she was not injured in the incident, according to IFD. However, the condition of the bee is unknown.