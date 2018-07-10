× 90’s hold today, as weak storm chances develop this afternoon!

Skies are clear, winds are light and temperatures out-the-door remain comfortable for this Tuesday morning. Plenty of sunshine will greet us at sunrise and hot weather is expected again today, as 90’s strike again. An approaching (weak) cool front with the combination of today’s heat and humid conditions should be enough to pop a few storms through the afternoon and early evening. Best chances will be from Indianapolis and especially points east.

Slightly cooler, less humid air to drop in tomorrow (Wednesday), marking the “pick of the week!” This cool down will be short-lived and hot weather is right back for the upcoming weekend. Could use some rain, as mentioned yesterday, and our next BEST chance will likely not arrive until Monday!