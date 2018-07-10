× A few storms early then humidity crashes behind a cold front.

A STORM AROUND A few storms are developing ahead of a cold front that’s sagging south Tuesday evening.

Showers and few storms are possible this evening but most of us will miss out. Any storm could produce blinding rain but coverage will be limited to about 25%. The rain threat will diminish quickly this evening and any rain chance will end before midnight.

ANOTHER 90-DEGREE DAY

We reached 90-degrees again Tuesday marking the 19th 90° day of 2018 and we aren’t even to mid July. 2018 now ranks among the top 10 (#9) on record for the most 90’s so early in a year.