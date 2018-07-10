Celebrate Piña Colada Day with this tropical, no-bake cake
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Piña Colada Icebox Cake
Ingredients
- 2 (8-ounce) blocks of Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup coconut cream
- (Optional: 2 teaspoons coconut extract)
- 16-ounce container whipped topping
- 1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
- About 52 Oreos (golden or chocolate)
- (Optional: toasted coconut, whipped cream, candied pineapple for topping)
Directions
- Prepare 8 x 8 pan with aluminum pan or spray sides of springform pan with nonstick spray
- Beat together cream cheese until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add coconut cream and optional coconut extract.
- Fold in whipped topping, pineapple, and shredded coconut.
- Spread small amount of cream mixture on bottom of pan. Layer Oreos on top.
- Add a thick layer of cream mixture on top and add more Oreos on top. Repeat until you reach top of pan.
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Serve with toasted coconut, cream cheese, and candied pineapple if desired.