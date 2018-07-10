Celebrate Piña Colada Day with this tropical, no-bake cake

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Piña Colada Icebox Cake
Ingredients

  • 2 (8-ounce) blocks of Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup coconut cream
  • (Optional: 2 teaspoons coconut extract)
  • 16-ounce container whipped topping
  • 1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
  • 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
  • About 52 Oreos (golden or chocolate)
  • (Optional: toasted coconut, whipped cream, candied pineapple for topping)

Directions

  1. Prepare 8 x 8 pan with aluminum pan or spray sides of springform pan with nonstick spray
  2. Beat together cream cheese until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add coconut cream and optional coconut extract.
  3. Fold in whipped topping, pineapple, and shredded coconut.
  4. Spread small amount of cream mixture on bottom of pan. Layer Oreos on top.
  5. Add a thick layer of cream mixture on top and add more Oreos on top. Repeat until you reach top of pan.
  6. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  7. Serve with toasted coconut, cream cheese, and candied pineapple if desired.