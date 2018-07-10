Complaint filed against IMPD officer after video captures confrontation with man at pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A formal complaint has been filed against an off-duty IMPD officer who was caught on camera questioning whether a man had the right to be at his own apartment’s pool.

The confrontation between Shayne Holland and the officer happened last Friday at the River Crossing Apartments, where he’s been a resident since February of 2017. A video of the incident has since been posted on social media and racked up thousands of views.

I actually live here, so I’m assuming they told the police that it’s not too many black people that do so if you see one make sure you get their address. RiverCrossing Apartments. pic.twitter.com/IgOx3DByUi — Quick (@HollywoodShayne) July 6, 2018

Holland says he was approached by the officer minutes after he sat down at the pool. The officer immediately demanded to know his address.

“I don’t think that I should have to give you my address. I don’t know you, you haven’t introduced yourself, you haven’t said my name is officer such and such, so what’s the deal?” he said.

Holland says the situation between himself and the officer, who was working off duty, was exacerbated when the complex’s property manager emerged but failed to de-escalate the situation by identifying him as a resident, despite the fact that Holland claims he and the manager are familiar with each other and speak at least two to three times a week.

“I’m a tenant. I’m just here to be here. I’m here to sit in the pool. I’m here to enjoy myself. I’ve lived here for a year and a half, you know me. We have a rapport together. I don’t like how you came out and didn’t have my back,” he said.

Holland says he felt disrespected during the incident. He eventually left the pool.

Barret and Stokely, the company who manages River Crossing, says the officer was hired by the complex after multiple incidents involving trespassers at the pool. Officials with the company say they made a mistake by not informing residents that officers would be at the complex verifying IDs. The company says they are currently investigating the situation, and added that the property manager in the video has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

