Daly to drive for Harding Racing in Toronto

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Noblesville’s Conor Daly will drive the No. 88 Harding Racing Chevrolet in this weekend’s IndyCar Series race in Toronto.

Gabby Chaves started the first 11 races of the season for Harding, recording his best finish of the year Sunday in Iowa when he came in ninth.

“At this point in the season, we are focusing all our attention on the 2019 season,” said team president Brian Barnhart. “If we can expand to a two-car team, all remaining races and testing will offer driver evaluation opportunities to determine who will become Gabby’s teammate in 2019. Gabby is still fully employed and still under contract with Harding for the remainder of this year and in 2019.”

Daly has one start this season, finishing 21st in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 for Dale Coyne Racing with Thom Burns. He has 40 career starts in six seasons with a best finish of second at Detroit in 2016.