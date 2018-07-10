× Every intersection in Rushville blocked after train gets stuck

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – Every intersection in Rushville is blocked after a train became stuck.

Police tell us a CSX train broke down this morning while traveling through the area.

According to the fire chief, the train is moving west a little, but he says he’s not sure if it will clear.

Indiana State Police and Rush County deputies are helping with traffic and working on detours.

They’ve provided this detour to us if you’re coming from the south.

Take SR 3 to WB on CO 300 N to Henderson Rd to US 52 where you can then go east or west. If you’re going north through town, take the same route, just backwards