Police say driver crashed into deputy after running Clay County stop sign

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A Clay County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were sent to the hospital after a crash Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say they responded to the collision at the rural intersection of County Roads 1100 South and 225 East at about 2 p.m.

Officers believe a Dodge Challenger, driven by 64-year-old Roger Curl, was traveling eastbound and failed to stop for a stop sign. Police say Curl then collided with a marked 2015 Dodge Charger, with its lights and siren activated, driven by 62-year-old Deputy David Gates.

Gates was headed to a crash with reported injuries just south of this crash, according to police.

Both Curl and Gates were transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of pain, contusions, and abrasions.

Curl was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.