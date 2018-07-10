× Traffic shift to begin on State Road 32 over White River this week in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Construction crews will begin shifting traffic on State Road 32 over the White River and on Bunch Boulevard Wednesday afternoon as crews continue work on a $2.9 million project to rebuild the bridge on Muncie’s east side.

This second phase of construction will shift both directions of traffic on the newly rebuilt south side of the bridge while the north side of the bridge is removed and rebuilt. The temporary traffic signal will continue to be active to regulate both directions of traffic on one lane across the bridge.

This new traffic shift will close the intersection of SR 32 and Bunch Boulevard. Traffic on Bunch Boulevard will be diverted onto a temporary street known as New Bunch Boulevard during this phase of construction.

The new traffic shift will last throughout the duration the project, which is expected to be completed in 2019.