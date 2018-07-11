× Best of the week before 90’s return this weekend! Rain chances remain absent…

Good morning! Skies overhead are clearing and temperatures are cooling slowly to start this morning. Along with slightly cooler temperatures, our dew points are dropping, as the air is drying out (mugginess relief). Plenty of sunshine will rule the day and afternoon readings will be very seasonal in the middle 80’s, compared to the 90’s, as of late. This will be your pick of the week!

Thursday will remain pleasant but a little warmer by the afternoon. Another warming trend gets underway and will take us through the entire weekend! Very hot conditions and higher humidity will make for some dangerous conditions, if taken for granted, while rain remains absent until early next week! Could use some rain, as we are now, -1.11″ in the red for the month of July! By the way, July is typically the second wettest month of the year (4.55″), so crucial we turn this pattern around!