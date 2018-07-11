× Crews hope to have downtown intersection closed by sinkhole back open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Citizens Energy Group says they’re continuing to work on a sinkhole at a busy downtown intersection and hope to have the job done on Sunday.

IMPD says the sinkhole developed at Ohio and Pennsylvania Streets on July 4. It’s 17 feet across, 10.5 feet deep, and 14 feet long. The hole was caused by a 100-year-old sewer line that failed, according to Citizens Energy.

Citizens previously hoped to have it fixed last weekend, but pushed it back to July 13. Now they say they’ll need to continue through the weekend.

“Completing the repair of the 24-inch diameter sewer line has been complicated by the need to protect other utility lines located both above and below the collapsed sewer, including electric, steam, chilled water and multiple telecommunications lines,” the company said in a release.