Decatur Central community honors baseball coach, teacher who died in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A car accident claimed the life of a local teacher, but not the spirit of his community.

33-year-old Trent Conn died in a car accident earlier this month, and his family and friends found a special way to honor him.

Conn loved to coach his children, as much as he enjoyed playing baseball. Before Wednesday's adult league game at Decatur Central High School, his children's teams held a balloon launch as his jersey lay in centerfield.

“When things get hard, we come together, and we are there for one another,” Conn's teammate Jason Combs said.

Combs sat in the dugout for the first play of the game, as his team played with only eight players. Conns' jersey lay as a tribute for his last play with the team.

“I think everyone is in shock, everyone’s in disbelief,” Combs said.

Derek Davis co-coached a kids All-Star team with Conn.

“I found out early in the morning, the league messaged me, they know we are good buddies," Davis said, “The attention came to him, everyone wanted to be around him.”

Wednesday's balloon launch kicks off a weekend of family fundraisers.

Saturday night, there will be three adult softball games. On July 22 and the following day, a large tournament of traveling softball teams will play at the Chuck Kline Sportsplex to raise more money for Conn’s family.