Humidity in retreat for now; Hot dome overhead this weekend

DEW POINT DROPS
It's a dry heat. Humidity is in full retreat Wednesday afternoon but temperatures are still very warm. 14 of the past 15 days in Indianapolis have been at or above normal.
Summer 2018 will get even hotter in the coming days but we will enjoy low humidity to end the work week. The humidity will be slow to return but will be felt over the weekend as temperatures rise to the 90s. The heat index will once again push 100° starting Friday afternoon.
The air is drier so get ready to enjoy at least two more comfortable evenings and mornings. Dry air heats fast but cools quickly so a bigger spread between the morning lows and afternoon highs are expected.
RESTORED HEAT FOR THE WEEKEND
More 90s are on the way too. We expect sunshine along with the heat. As we enter the weekend the heat index will climb to 100° to 105° by Saturday afternoon with little to no rain threat through Sunday. The core of the upper level high pressure will migrate east again by Friday afternoon and sit overhead Saturday. The sinking air under the weight of the high compresses and heats up. High temperatures could reach the low to mid 90s through Sunday afternoon.
PATTERN CHANGES?
The next real rain threat isn't looking great until Monday. But several days early next week will offer a daily shower and thunderstorm threat. Any pattern changes in heat and humidity are still several days out. Humidity will be rather high into early next week but shower and thunderstorm chances will increase with some welcomed rain in the extended outlook.
Extreme heat and high humidity will break in about 10 days! The shift in the jet stream will send the core of heat west and allow a more northwest flow to spill into the eastern U.S. Welcomed relief to our pocket book is also in the works and the A/C may take some well-deserved rest. Stay tuned.