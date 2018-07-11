Humidity in retreat for now; Hot dome overhead this weekend

PATTERN CHANGES?

The next real rain threat isn't looking great until Monday. But several days early next week will offer a daily shower and thunderstorm threat. Any pattern changes in heat and humidity are still several days out. Humidity will be rather high into early next week but shower and thunderstorm chances will increase with some welcomed rain in the extended outlook.

Extreme heat and high humidity will break in about 10 days! The shift in the jet stream will send the core of heat west and allow a more northwest flow to spill into the eastern U.S. Welcomed relief to our pocket book is also in the works and the A/C may take some well-deserved rest. Stay tuned.