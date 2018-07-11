× IMPD arrests man after double shooting in Bates-Hendricks, woman not expected to survive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a double shooting Monday morning in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood.

John Woodcock has been preliminary charged with attempted murder after authorities responded to the 1500 block of Barth Ave. early Monday.

IMPD reportedly found 40-year-old Heather Mandujano and 28-year-Adam Walls suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital following the shooting.

Police say Manujano remains on life support and is not expected to survive.

Detectives with the IMPD Gang, Violent Crime Units, K9 Units and Marion County Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in locating and detaining Woodcock.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.