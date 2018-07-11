× Indiana State Board of Education approves graduation pathway policy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Board of Education (Board) on Wednesday approved policy guidance for Graduation Pathways by a 10-0 vote. The policy guidance will be used by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) and schools across the state to implement Graduation Pathways, which the Board approved in December 2017.

Graduation Pathways ensures every Hoosier student graduates from high school with a broad awareness of their individual career interests and options, a strong foundation of academic and technical skills and demonstrable employ-ability skills that lead directly to meaningful opportunities, such as entering the workforce, earning a college degree or industry-recognized credential or enlisting in the military.

“This guidance document provides the information necessary for IDOE and our schools to succeed in implementing Graduation Pathways,” said board member Dr. Maryanne McMahon. “I’m particularly proud of this document because it was developed collaboratively with the Board, IDOE, educators across the state and leaders from Indiana’s business community.”

The policy guidance approval follows 6 months of outreach that included meetings with educators and administrators, state agencies and officials, members of the business community, national education and workforce organizations and higher education leaders.

The policy guidance provides IDOE and schools with the following information:

how to complete Indiana’s new diploma requirements;

how to maximize students’ employability experiences, like internships and other experiential learning opportunities; and

how to identify postsecondary options that empower students to best prepare for their goals after high school.

“I am incredibly encouraged to see that many school corporations, like leaders from Jay County, are working to implement Graduation Pathways immediately,” said board member Dr. David Freitas. “I believe that schools adopting Graduation Pathways now speaks to the value of this new model, which gets students thinking about what’s best for their careers after high school.”

IDOE will provide regular updates to the Board on its comprehensive efforts to work with all parties throughout implementation.