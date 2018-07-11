In just a few weeks, school will be starting! We’re making the transition easier with cool clothing to help your kids look sharp. Castleton Square Mall’s Leslie Featherson has the trends.
Middle School Fashion for the First Day
-
Free handheld metal detectors available for all Indiana schools
-
Carmel school board to decide the fate of elementary schools
-
Looking back on memories made at Broad Ripple High School
-
Full-time resource officers to be added to elementary, middle schools in Zionsville
-
Community members call for more security in Greenfield schools
-
-
Noblesville parent group wants district to ditch portable classrooms
-
Carmel Clay Schools to close two elementary schools and rebuild them
-
New research shows Indiana High School students are ready for college
-
Ball State appoints board members for Muncie Community Schools
-
Greenfield moms push for metal detectors in schools following Noblesville shooting
-
-
Noblesville Schools to make several safety enhancements following shooting
-
Kids First on Fox: Back to School
-
School officials look at referendum possibilities to enhance school safety