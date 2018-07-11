Minority health awareness of chronic diseases and how to prevent them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chance to get some much needed medical advice, for free! The Inshape Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair is next week and it's part of Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration and Fox59 is a media partner. In today's Angela Answers, Nyla Fleming a Nurse Practitioner with Community Health Network, is here with us taking a look at minority health concerns.

The core goal of the Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair is to increase minority awareness of chronic diseases, and how to prevent them. Increasing minority awareness of diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and cancer is not just the goal of the Office of Minority Health or of the Health Fair.

Inshape Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair

Indiana Convention Center

Friday, July 20th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 21st from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.