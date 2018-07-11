Google is adding some new tricks to its flagship smart speaker. Your Google Home can now take commands in Spanish, connect to smart home devices, and even sing you a lullaby. Rich Demuro checked out the new features.
New features added to Google Home
-
Google spinoff company unveils cheaper way to heat, cool your home
-
Major changes to Google
-
Hamilton County crime reports just a click away with new website partnership
-
Building vs buying the perfect home
-
Tech Smart: Affordable Home Security
-
-
Smart emergency system proves successful when boy calls 911 to report grandma’s collapse
-
Televangelist says God told him he needs $54M private plane: Jesus ‘wouldn’t be riding a donkey’
-
Oklahoma governor signs religious-based adoption law opposed by LGBT groups
-
IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers
-
Judge orders 30-year-old to move out of parents’ home in ‘surreal’ court hearing
-
-
New features coming to iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches in iOS 12
-
Bob and Tom Show to continue their highly popular radio show
-
‘Black dot of death’ bug now affecting iPhones – here’s how to fix it