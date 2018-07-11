Six shootings in less than 12 hours during violent night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Multiple investigations are underway following a violent night and morning in Indianapolis. Police say six people were shot in different locations, all within a matter of hours, and one of those people is dead.

The latest shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the near northwest side at the intersection of North Harding Street and Burdsal Parkway.

Police say two men were arguing – one man was in a car, the other was on foot.

“The male in the vehicle drove on south around the block, came up again to continue the argument, and ended up shooting the victim one time in the upper torso,” said IMPD Captain Troutt.

Police say the suspect drove off, and the victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Also this morning, two people were shot on Bavarion West Drive on the far east side shortly after 1 a.m. One person was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the arm.

Around the same time, a man was shot on Jefferson Avenue on the near east side. Police say that man was hit in the back and behind.

He told police he was in the house, heard gunshots, then realized he’d been shot. He was taken to Eskenazi in stable condition.

A fatal shooting occurred Tuesday night on the near north side. Police were called to the 400 block of East 38th Street, near Meridian Street, shortly after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody.

Another man was shot Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on the west side in the 1300 block of South Lynhurst Drive near Washington Street. It is unknown at this time how seriously that person was injured.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).