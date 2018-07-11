× Westfield police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a suspect in the armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza store.

Police said in a press release Wednesday that the suspect confronted the employees at the E. Main St. location with a semi-automatic gun, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled on foot.

According to police, a K-9 track led west from the business, but ended a short distance away. It’s believed the suspect left the area in a waiting vehicle.

The suspect is described as being a black male in his late teens to early 20s, about 5’7” to 5’9” and 140 to 160 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with “Indiana” in red lettering, light gray sweatpants, a black bandana type covering over his face, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Westfield police at 317-804-3200.