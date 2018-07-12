× Four car accident stops traffic on northeast side during morning rush hour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A late Thursday morning rush hour crashed has slowed traffic on the north-east side.

Indiana State Police are reporting that four cars were involved in the multi-vehicle crash along west bound I-465 just east of Keystone Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

One person was briefly trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed. Their condition was not listed as they were transported to a local hospital.

All five west bound lanes were closed for about 45 minutes but three lanes have since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.