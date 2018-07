Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 29th annual American Dairy Association Ice Cream Social will take play Friday, July 13th on Monument Circle. Celebrity scoopers will be on hand to serve up sundaes for you. Colts tight end, Jack Doyle, HGTV's Karen Laine and IMS Historian Donald Davidson are ready to serve you!

The ice cream social runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Hilbert Circle Theatre. All proceeds from the benefit will go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.