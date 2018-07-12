Build-A-Bear shuts down ‘Pay Your Age Day’ due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Build-A-Bear had to call off their “Pay Your Age Day” event and close down lines in U.S. stores Thursday.

The event on July 12 meant customers would just have to pay their current age for any furry friend in all stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Build-A-Bear created the one-day promotion “to kick off its new, everyday celebration of birthdays.”

Once the event kicked off, crowds swarmed to stores across the country. Authorities told the company they couldn’t accept any more guests “due to crowd and safety concerns,” according to their website.

“We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible,” an alert on the site read.

The store at Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis had long lines around the mall once the promotion started, as seen in the photos below.