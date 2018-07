INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Greyhound bus fire caused lanes of southbound I-65 to close near I-465 Thursday on the city’s south side.

The fire started before 12:40 p.m. Officials say everyone on the bus made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time how many people were on board.

INDOT says the right two lanes of I-65 are in the area are closed and drivers should expect delays.