Heating up for the weekend…the hottest of 2018 so far!?!

Sunshine will greet you this morning and last through the entire day, while temperatures return to the upper 80’s by late afternoon. Humidity and dew points remain low and comfortable, so even though it will be very warm, the mugginess holds off for one more day.

Hotter and more humid conditions begin to build in on Friday! Sunshine will still be dominant and the “feels like” temperatures will push us into the middle 90’s. Rain remains absent across the state until Sunday evening and should take us through Monday night with scattered storms. This is associated with a passing cold front that will bring a break from the heat early next week!

We are now, -1.27″ below in rainfall for the month! Could really use a change in the pattern…by the way, this weekend could mark the hottest of 2018 so far, if afternoon temperatures reach the 96° mark!