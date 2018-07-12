Indy man accused of robbing 8 businesses in 7 days before being caught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man is accused of robbing 8 businesses in 7 days.

The crimes, which started in late June, stretched from the east side to Castleton and Broad Ripple.

Police arrested the suspect at a gas station at 42nd and Post just minutes after they say he robbed his 8th business. Court records claim the crime spree came to an end because of one big mistake by the suspect and one quick thinking witness.

The businesses hit include a Kroger at 524 East 16th, a Family Dollar at 5102 E 16th, a Quality Inn at 7050 E 21st, a U-Haul at 2701 North Shadeland, a CVS at 2330 E 46th, a Motel 6 at 8325 Bash Street, a Snozone shaved ice shack at 944 E Westfield, and a La Quinta Inn at 2349 North Post

Police say the same man robbed all 8 businesses in just one week, often escalating to violence.

“He assaulted 5 out of the 8 victims,” said IMPD officer Michael Hewitt. “That’s a lot of assaults and we’re glad we got someone this violent off the streets.”

According to the affidavit, Michael Cousin routinely handed the victims a note that read, “Give me the money. I don’t want to kill you.”

Police say Cousin would then grab the cash register drawer and assault some of the clerks, including a 72-year-old woman at the La Quinta.

Still, police praised each victim for cooperating and living to tell the tale.

“When you fight back that’s when people get hurt. Unfortunately for some of the victims, he got violent anyway,” said Hewitt.

While leaving the U-Haul, a witness helped police solve the case by writing down the suspects license plate number as he drove away.

Police call that a perfect example of see something, say something.

“Become a good witness. That’s the best thing you can do for us. Don’t fight back. Don’t get yourself hurt. Just become a good witness,” said Hewitt.

After leaving the CVS, police say the suspect also dropped his cell phone by mistake.

Court records claim when they tracked Cousin down he had clothes in his car that matched the outfits worn during each of the crimes.

It’s also possible Cousin could eventually be tied to even more thefts.

“Who knows how many cases with some good detective work that we’re still doing we can clear up on top of these 8,” said Hewitt.

The suspect does have a lengthy criminal history including a number of traffic offenses. In addition to the robbery charges, he’s also charged with operating a vehicle after forfeiting his license for life.