Local business works to create hundreds of cards for students at Noblesville West Middle School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A small business in downtown Noblesville is working to make a big difference for students at Noblesville West Middle School.

Kaleidoscope Krossing has been open for just over a year and is working to make more than 500 handwritten cards for incoming 6th-graders at Noblesville West Middle School.

“Over three days, we’re making 500 plus cards as a way to keep our community spirit going and to start their school year off on a positive note,” said Beth Wood, the owner of Kaleidoscope Krossing.

The small-scale community center started making the cards on Wednesday and is asking for the community’s help with the project.

On Friday, the business will hold a card-making event open to the community.

Wood said anyone is welcome to stop by– the more, the merrier!

Event information:

WHERE: Kaleidoscope Krossing, 185 S. 8th St. in downtown Noblesville

WHEN: July 11-13, 1 – 3 p.m.