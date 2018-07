× Multi-vehicle crash involving semi closes westbound I-865 near I-65

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi has closed all lanes of westbound I-865 in Boone County.

The sheriff’s office says drivers should avoid the area near mile marker 1 as emergency crews respond. That’s near I-65 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

There’s no word on injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.