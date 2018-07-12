× Pleasant now but heat and humidity rising into the weekend

We’re setup for a warm but gorgeous day. Plan on lots of sunshine into the afternoon.

If you’re planning on doing a little work outdoors today, temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s. However, humidity remains low so the heat index will not come into play this afternoon.

The UV Index remains high though. Sunburns can occur in as little as 15 minutes with no protection on your skin.

Enjoy the lower dew point temperatures while you can.

Dew points will begin to climb on Friday, however, we’ll really feel the spike in humidity by the weekend.

We’ve hit the average number of 90° days for a year. With more 90’s in the forecast, we’ll be above the average by the end of the week.

With both the heat and humidity rising into the weekend, we’re looking at the Heat Index rise above 100° on both Saturday and Sunday.

We stay dry until the end of the weekend. Daily rain chances return to start the week. However, there will still be plenty of dry hours next week too.