× Police search for suspect after armed robbery at Village Pantry in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Village Pantry.

Officers were called to the store, located at 2021 South Goyer Road, at 3:18 a.m. Thursday. The clerk told police the suspect entered the store armed with a large hunting-style knife. He demanded money from the register and from the clerk.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled northbound from the store.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark, plain hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants with white stripes and a hard plastic mask that covered his face.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective R. Chad Rodgers at (765) 456-7350 or the Kokomo Police Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips to Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest and conviction.