RECIPE: Alaska King Salmon with Sauce Agrodolce

Ingredients

Smoked Almonds, Blue Diamond Label                                                  ¼ Cup

Butter, unsalted                                                                                               3 tablespoons

Cherries, fresh                                                                                                  ½ Cup

Golden Raisins                                                                                                  ¼ Cup

Thyme, freshly chopped                                                                                               1 teaspoon

Rosemary, freshly chopped                                                                        1 teaspoon

Parsley, freshly chopped                                                                              1 tablespoon

Orange Zest                                                                                                       zest of ½ an orange

Kosher Salt                                                                                                         2 teaspoons

Fresh Ground Black Pepper                                                                         2 teaspoons

 

Procedure

  1. Toast the almonds in a sauté pan.
  2. Add the butter and cook until almost browned.
  3. Add the cherries and the golden raisins.
  4. When the raisins have plumped add the chopped herbs and the orange zest.
  5. Cook until the zest becomes slightly crisp.
  6. Ladle the sauce over two fillets of salmon and serve

Yield:  Sauce for two fillets of salmon

Grilling Instructions:

  1. Season salmon with kosher salt and pepper.
  2. Place the fillets on a hot, well-oiled grill.
  3. Turn the salmon a ¼ turn after a few minutes to achieve cross hatch grill marks.  The salmon will yield from the grill and not stick when it is ready to be turned.
  4. After a few minutes turn the salmon over and finish cooking to the desired doneness.
  5. Remove and reserve