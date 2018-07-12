RECIPE: Alaska King Salmon with Sauce Agrodolce

Ingredients
Smoked Almonds, Blue Diamond Label ¼ Cup
Butter, unsalted 3 tablespoons
Cherries, fresh ½ Cup
Golden Raisins ¼ Cup
Thyme, freshly chopped 1 teaspoon
Rosemary, freshly chopped 1 teaspoon
Parsley, freshly chopped 1 tablespoon
Orange Zest zest of ½ an orange
Kosher Salt 2 teaspoons
Fresh Ground Black Pepper 2 teaspoons
Procedure
- Toast the almonds in a sauté pan.
- Add the butter and cook until almost browned.
- Add the cherries and the golden raisins.
- When the raisins have plumped add the chopped herbs and the orange zest.
- Cook until the zest becomes slightly crisp.
- Ladle the sauce over two fillets of salmon and serve
Yield: Sauce for two fillets of salmon
Grilling Instructions:
- Season salmon with kosher salt and pepper.
- Place the fillets on a hot, well-oiled grill.
- Turn the salmon a ¼ turn after a few minutes to achieve cross hatch grill marks. The salmon will yield from the grill and not stick when it is ready to be turned.
- After a few minutes turn the salmon over and finish cooking to the desired doneness.
- Remove and reserve